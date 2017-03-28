Dems will have a primary race for Sen...

Dems will have a primary race for Senate in LD 13

Tuesday Mar 28

Joshua Leinsdorf of Atlantic Highlands has filed as a candidate for the Democratic nomination for State Senate from the 13th legislative district. The former Princeton Board of Education member ran for Assembly as an Independent in 2015 and for Governor as a third party candidate in 2009.

