Joe Maldonado, 9 year old Transgender boy who fought to be accepted into the Cub Scouts, holds a placard during the Transgender Rally in partnership with Garden State Equality, held in Jersey City on Feb. 26th, 2017. Photos :Joe Maldonado, 9 year old transgender, speaks during the rally Joe Maldonado, 9 year old Transgender boy who fought to be accepted into the Cub Scouts, holds a placard during the Transgender Rally in partnership with Garden State Equality, held in Jersey City on Feb. 26th, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.