Red Bank: 97-Year-Old in Critical Care

Red Bank: 97-Year-Old in Critical Care

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Red Bank Green

The pedestrian struck by an SUV as he crossed Broad Street near the Foodtown supermarket in Red Bank Saturday afternoon was 97-year-old Alfonso Tomaino, according to police Chief Darren McConnell. The borough resident was reported to be in critical condition at Jersey Shore Medical Center late Saturday, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic Highlands Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
100+ Days and Counting.......... Dec 21 7vens 1
Like Christie or not.......Kim Guadagno... Dec 18 Otj1987 3
2017 Tax Postcard Dec 16 7vens 6
The great governor of the garden state Dec 8 7vens 2
So, let me get this straight.... Nov 29 7vens 2
Say, how are all you "I wish Christie were guil... (Apr '14) Nov 28 7vens is a Dip 5
Can anyone recommend a good car limo or service... Nov '16 7vens 4
See all Atlantic Highlands Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic Highlands Forum Now

Atlantic Highlands Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic Highlands Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Atlantic Highland...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,793

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC