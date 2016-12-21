Red Bank: 97-Year-Old in Critical Care
The pedestrian struck by an SUV as he crossed Broad Street near the Foodtown supermarket in Red Bank Saturday afternoon was 97-year-old Alfonso Tomaino, according to police Chief Darren McConnell. The borough resident was reported to be in critical condition at Jersey Shore Medical Center late Saturday, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
Add your comments below
Atlantic Highlands Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100+ Days and Counting..........
|Dec 21
|7vens
|1
|Like Christie or not.......Kim Guadagno...
|Dec 18
|Otj1987
|3
|2017 Tax Postcard
|Dec 16
|7vens
|6
|The great governor of the garden state
|Dec 8
|7vens
|2
|So, let me get this straight....
|Nov 29
|7vens
|2
|Say, how are all you "I wish Christie were guil... (Apr '14)
|Nov 28
|7vens is a Dip
|5
|Can anyone recommend a good car limo or service...
|Nov '16
|7vens
|4
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic Highlands Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC