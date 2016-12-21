N.J. woman sentenced for hit-and-run that killed teen girl

FREEHOLD - Nearly 17 months after she fatally struck a teenage girl with her car and then told the three other teenage girls she was driving at the time to "keep quiet" about it as she left the scene, Toni Ann Marletta was sentenced to prison. The 50-year-old Middletown resident struck and killed 15-year-old Marissa Procopio, of Atlantic Highlands, as the teen crossed Route 36 near the intersection of Avenue D in Middletown at approximately 8:20 p.m. on July 7, 2015.

