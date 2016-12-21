N.J. woman sentenced for hit-and-run ...

N.J. woman sentenced for hit-and-run that killed teen girl

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: NJ.com

FREEHOLD - Nearly 17 months after she fatally struck a teenage girl with her car and then told the three other teenage girls she was driving at the time to "keep quiet" about it as she left the scene, Toni Ann Marletta was sentenced to prison. The 50-year-old Middletown resident struck and killed 15-year-old Marissa Procopio, of Atlantic Highlands, as the teen crossed Route 36 near the intersection of Avenue D in Middletown at approximately 8:20 p.m. on July 7, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic Highlands Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
100+ Days and Counting.......... Dec 21 7vens 1
Like Christie or not.......Kim Guadagno... Dec 18 Otj1987 3
2017 Tax Postcard Dec 16 7vens 6
The great governor of the garden state Dec 8 7vens 2
So, let me get this straight.... Nov 29 7vens 2
Say, how are all you "I wish Christie were guil... (Apr '14) Nov 28 7vens is a Dip 5
Can anyone recommend a good car limo or service... Nov '16 7vens 4
See all Atlantic Highlands Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic Highlands Forum Now

Atlantic Highlands Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic Highlands Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Atlantic Highland...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,806

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC