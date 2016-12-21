N.J. woman sentenced for hit-and-run that killed teen girl
FREEHOLD - Nearly 17 months after she fatally struck a teenage girl with her car and then told the three other teenage girls she was driving at the time to "keep quiet" about it as she left the scene, Toni Ann Marletta was sentenced to prison. The 50-year-old Middletown resident struck and killed 15-year-old Marissa Procopio, of Atlantic Highlands, as the teen crossed Route 36 near the intersection of Avenue D in Middletown at approximately 8:20 p.m. on July 7, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Atlantic Highlands Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100+ Days and Counting..........
|Dec 21
|7vens
|1
|Like Christie or not.......Kim Guadagno...
|Dec 18
|Otj1987
|3
|2017 Tax Postcard
|Dec 16
|7vens
|6
|The great governor of the garden state
|Dec 8
|7vens
|2
|So, let me get this straight....
|Nov 29
|7vens
|2
|Say, how are all you "I wish Christie were guil... (Apr '14)
|Nov 28
|7vens is a Dip
|5
|Can anyone recommend a good car limo or service...
|Nov '16
|7vens
|4
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic Highlands Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC