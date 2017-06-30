Wildwood cop, caught on camera punchi...

Wildwood cop, caught on camera punching man, says the man hit him first

Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

A police officer caught on video appearing to punch a man last month said in an official police report that the other man had hit him first, according to a news report The Press of Atlantic City identified the officer as Ptl. Lucas Bottoms, and cited the police report in which he said 55-year-old Pequannock resident Kevin Piccolo had punched him multiple times.

