Wildwood cop, caught on camera punching man, says the man hit him first
A police officer caught on video appearing to punch a man last month said in an official police report that the other man had hit him first, according to a news report The Press of Atlantic City identified the officer as Ptl. Lucas Bottoms, and cited the police report in which he said 55-year-old Pequannock resident Kevin Piccolo had punched him multiple times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury awards Hamburg ex-cop $1.4 million in lawsuit
|2 hr
|Horseteeth
|1
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Jul 1
|Clean up or die
|12
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Jun 22
|Chip
|321
|Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ...
|Jun 12
|Night crawler8063
|1
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC