UPDATE 1-Brazil posts June trade surplus $7.2 bln, higher than estimates
Brazil's trade surplus fell less than expected and remained near an all-time high in June, government data showed on Monday, as strong sales of agricultural goods, oil and automobiles helped the economy exit a deep recession. Brazil posted a trade surplus of $7.195 billion last month, the second largest on record and the biggest ever for the month of June.
