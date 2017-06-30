Sonangol to respond to Cobalt's $2 bl...

Sonangol to respond to Cobalt's $2 bln arbitration award request

Angola's state oil company Sonangol will soon respond to an arbitration request by U.S. oil firm Cobalt which is seeking more than $2 billion from the African company after the two failed to reach an agreement on licence deadline extensions on two deepwater blocks, a company official said on Monday. "We will within two weeks at most, give an answer to the Cobalt complaint where the rights of Sonangol and the state of Angola will be defended exhaustively," Sonangol board member for legal affairs Cesar Paxi said.

