Ray Robinson Decisions Breidis Prescott in Atlantic City
Welterweight contender Ray Robinson won a one-sided seven round technical decision over Breidis Prescott Friday night at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Prescott, who is best known for knocking out Amir Khan in 2008, has now lost four of his last five bouts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Sat
|Clean up or die
|12
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Jun 22
|Chip
|321
|Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ...
|Jun 12
|Night crawler8063
|1
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC