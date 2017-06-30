Ray Robinson Decisions Breidis Presco...

Ray Robinson Decisions Breidis Prescott in Atlantic City

Read more: Boxing Scene

Welterweight contender Ray Robinson won a one-sided seven round technical decision over Breidis Prescott Friday night at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Prescott, who is best known for knocking out Amir Khan in 2008, has now lost four of his last five bouts.

Atlantic City, NJ

