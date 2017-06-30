New wrinkle in N.J. state shutdown: Could casinos soon close?
TRENTON -- In 2008, Gov. Jon Corzine signed a law designed to prevent Atlantic City 's casinos from closing if there were ever another state government shutdown sparked by a state budget disagreement. But now, with the state under shutdown again , some leaders are worried a little-known provision in the 2008 law allows casinos to shutter if the budget impasse lasts beyond seven days.
