Man extradited from Atlantic City to face homicide charge in dad's beating death
The man accused of beating his father to death with a baseball bat in Schuylkill County is now in the county prison after being extradited from New Jersey. Michael David Marchalk, 37, was arrested June 23 in Atlantic City, N.J., for the June 18 murder of his father, attorney Gary David Marchalk, 60, in his Ryan Township home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Sat
|Clean up or die
|12
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Jun 22
|Chip
|321
|Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ...
|Jun 12
|Night crawler8063
|1
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC