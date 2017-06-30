Man extradited from Atlantic City to face homicide charge in dad's beating death

The man accused of beating his father to death with a baseball bat in Schuylkill County is now in the county prison after being extradited from New Jersey. Michael David Marchalk, 37, was arrested June 23 in Atlantic City, N.J., for the June 18 murder of his father, attorney Gary David Marchalk, 60, in his Ryan Township home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.