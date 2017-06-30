Local beaches, fireworks, lottery & casinos: What's still open during NJ shutdown
And while Island Beach State Park and state campsites are closed, local beaches and federal parks, including Sandy Hook, will remain open amid Gov. Christie's executive order shutting down non-essential government services after the state Assembly failed to pass a budget by midnight on Saturday. Government will remain closed until the Legislature can hammer out a budget deal.
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Sat
|Clean up or die
|12
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Jun 22
|Chip
|321
|Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ...
|Jun 12
|Night crawler8063
|1
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
