Jersey shore traffic can be deadly for nesting terrapins
Just as tourist season picks up at the Jersey Shore, so does diamondback terrapin nesting season, and volunteers are working overtime to protect the turtles from being crushed by cars. Protecting nesting terrapins along New Jersey's roadways has become a time-honored tradition for local volunteers along the shore's marshes.
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Jul 1
|Clean up or die
|12
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Jun 22
|Chip
|321
|Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ...
|Jun 12
|Night crawler8063
|1
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
