In historic move, N.J. to allow all-boys, all-girls charter schools
TRENTON -- Charter schools that admit only boys or only girls will be allowed to open in New Jersey under revised rules for charter schools, clearing the path for proposed schools in Paterson and Atlantic City. The state will approve single-gender charter schools if they serve educationally disadvantaged or traditionally underserved students, according to rules passed by the state Board of Education on Wednesday.
