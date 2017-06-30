Christie Administration Moves Forward...

Christie Administration Moves Forward with Development of Town Center ...

23 hrs ago Read more: Cape May County Herald

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities on June 30, 2017 furthered the Christie Administration's priority of improving energy resiliency and the State Energy Master Plan's policies of increasing the use of microgrid technologies and applications for distributed energy resources by approving approximately $2 million in funding for 13 applications for Town Center Distributed Energy Resource Microgrid feasibility studies. "My fellow commissioners and I are excited to get these 13 microgrid feasibility studies started as the final reports will provide great detail on options concerning designs, connections, financing options and the types of buildings to be included in a town center microgrid," said Board President Richard S. Mroz.

