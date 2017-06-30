Art of the steal: Liquidation sale at Trump's former casino
Gerald Winchester, left, chats with Marie Marine, right, as they wait to enter the former Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Thursday July 6, 2017 for a sale of the casino hotel's contents. Included in the items for sale were crystal chandeliers from Austria that now-President Donald Trump bought for the casino when he opened it in 1990.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury awards Hamburg ex-cop $1.4 million in lawsuit
|3 hr
|Insider57
|2
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Jul 1
|Clean up or die
|12
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Jun 22
|Chip
|321
|Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ...
|Jun 12
|Night crawler8063
|1
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC