Art of the steal: Liquidation sale at Trump's former casino

Gerald Winchester, left, chats with Marie Marine, right, as they wait to enter the former Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Thursday July 6, 2017 for a sale of the casino hotel's contents. Included in the items for sale were crystal chandeliers from Austria that now-President Donald Trump bought for the casino when he opened it in 1990.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.