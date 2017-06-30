Art of the steal: Liquidation sale at...

Art of the steal: Liquidation sale at Trump's former casino

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Gerald Winchester, left, chats with Marie Marine, right, as they wait to enter the former Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Thursday July 6, 2017 for a sale of the casino hotel's contents. Included in the items for sale were crystal chandeliers from Austria that now-President Donald Trump bought for the casino when he opened it in 1990.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jury awards Hamburg ex-cop $1.4 million in lawsuit 3 hr Insider57 2
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) Jul 1 Clean up or die 12
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Jun 22 Chip 321
News Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ... Jun 12 Night crawler8063 1
Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd Apr '17 Josh 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar '17 renee 2
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,053 • Total comments across all topics: 282,289,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC