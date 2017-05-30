Woman who alleged she got MRSA from DUI test reportedly settles suit for $140K

OCEAN CITY -- A New Jersey woman who sued a Jersey Shore town alleging that a driving while intoxicated urine test taken by catheterization in 2012 without her consent, which led to a MRSA infection, has settled the case for $140,000 , according to a report by PressofAtlanticCity.com. Norma Powell filed the lawsuit in 2014 alleging illegal search and seizure, excessive force and negligence after she was taken into custody on July 11, 2012, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to complaint filed in federal court.

