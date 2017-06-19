Venus Ramey, Miss America who inspired WWII effort, dies

In this Sept. 9, 1944, file photo, Venus Ramey, selected to represent the District of Columbia in the Miss America pageant as Miss Washington, D.C., performs in the talent show part of the competition before she was crowned that year's Miss America pageant winner in Atlantic City, N.J. Ramey, the first red-haired Miss America, died Saturday, June ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.