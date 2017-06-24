State Police Seeks Public's Assistance Identifying Man Seriously Injured in Crash

The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public's assistance with identifying a man who was seriously injured when he was struck by a car on U.S. Highway 322 in Folsom Borough, Atlantic County. Based on the preliminary investigation, on Friday, June 9, at 9:36 p.m., the victim was walking in the right lane on the eastbound side of the highway at milepost 37.1 when he was struck by a Dodge Magnum, which was traveling east on the roadway.

