State funding for Stockton boosts A.C. recovery, lifts region | Opinion
Amid the flurry of legislative activity that characterizes the end of the fiscal year sits a budget appropriation that holds the promise of good things to come, the specter of economic growth and development, the idea that education, businesses, government and organized labor actually can work together, solve problems, grow our state's economy. And oh yes, invest in our future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ...
|1 hr
|Night crawler8063
|1
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Jun 1
|T-BONE
|317
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC