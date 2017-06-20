Small seeks recount in Atlantic City ...

Small seeks recount in Atlantic City Dem mayoral primary

14 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Atlantic City Councilman Marty Small is seeking a recount of the vote in last week's Democratic mayoral primary, in which he led in votes cast on machines but lost due to a wave of absentee ballots for his opponent. Small filed a petition Monday in state Superior Court, seeking a recount in the vote which gave fellow Councilman Frank Gilliam the Democratic nomination for mayor.

