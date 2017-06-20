Small seeks recount in Atlantic City Dem mayoral primary
Atlantic City Councilman Marty Small is seeking a recount of the vote in last week's Democratic mayoral primary, in which he led in votes cast on machines but lost due to a wave of absentee ballots for his opponent. Small filed a petition Monday in state Superior Court, seeking a recount in the vote which gave fellow Councilman Frank Gilliam the Democratic nomination for mayor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ...
|10 hr
|Night crawler8063
|1
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Jun 1
|T-BONE
|317
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC