Rock takes on Trump and race, but makes sure to point out his own failings in new standup
Chris Rock hasn't toured in nine years, a span that has presented the 52-year-old comedian and actor with enough time to have life both happen to him and to the country in which he - and we - live. Mr. Rock, as part of his "Total Blackout" stand-up tour, performed two shows at the Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Saturday evening, in which the former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and sometime-Oscar host took to his tried-and-true riffs on race in America, sex and relationships, nerds and bullies and politics out for a new 90-minute spin in the age of Trump.
