Rock takes on Trump and race, but mak...

Rock takes on Trump and race, but makes sure to point out his own failings in new standup

Chris Rock hasn't toured in nine years, a span that has presented the 52-year-old comedian and actor with enough time to have life both happen to him and to the country in which he - and we - live. Mr. Rock, as part of his "Total Blackout" stand-up tour, performed two shows at the Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Saturday evening, in which the former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and sometime-Oscar host took to his tried-and-true riffs on race in America, sex and relationships, nerds and bullies and politics out for a new 90-minute spin in the age of Trump.

