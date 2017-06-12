Rip currents leave 1 dead, 2 missing ...

Rip currents leave 1 dead, 2 missing at Jersey shore

Friday Jun 16 Read more: New Jersey Herald

Rip currents have left one girl dead and two teenagers missing on two different New Jersey beaches where lifeguards were not on duty. A 13-year-old died and her 12-year-old cousin was on life-support after they were found floating facedown Thursday night, Belmar Mayor Matt Doherty said.

