Promo Only Presents 10th 'Summer Sessions' In Atlantic City July 30-Aug. 1

PROMO ONLY PROMOTIONS' 10th annual SUMMER SESSIONS returns to the BORGATA HOTEL & CASINO in ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, JULY 30th-AUGUST 1st. The two-day, three-night music industry networking event brings together radio programmers, mix show and club DJs, trade publications, managers, artists and labels for panel discussions, presentations, performances, a BLACKJACK TOURNAMENT and an annual awards show honoring the best artists, songs, videos, labels, radio stations, mix show DJs, remixers and industry professionals.

