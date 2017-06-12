Professional Insurance Agents of New Jersey Elects Renna as President

Kacy Campion Renna of Wall Township, N.J., was elected president of the Professional Insurance Agents of New Jersey at the association's annual business meeting at Harrah's Resort and Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Renna is CEO of Connelly-Campion-Wright in Belmar, N.J., and a second-generation president of PIANJ. Her father, Frank "Skip" Campion, served as president of the association in 1993.

