Professional Insurance Agents of New ...

Professional Insurance Agents of New Jersey Elects Renna as President

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Kacy Campion Renna of Wall Township, N.J., was elected president of the Professional Insurance Agents of New Jersey at the association's annual business meeting at Harrah's Resort and Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Renna is CEO of Connelly-Campion-Wright in Belmar, N.J., and a second-generation president of PIANJ. Her father, Frank "Skip" Campion, served as president of the association in 1993.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ... 5 hr Night crawler8063 1
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Jun 1 T-BONE 317
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd Apr '17 Josh 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar '17 renee 2
Thanks Mar '17 Tony 2
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Atlantic County was issued at June 12 at 3:45PM EDT

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,499 • Total comments across all topics: 281,717,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC