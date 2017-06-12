Possible recount hearing to be held for Atlantic City mayoral primary
An official in the Atlantic County Board of Elections states that the election results are expected to be certified Thursday. Atlantic City Council President Marty Small filed a request to appeal prior to the deadline.
