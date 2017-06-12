Owner of former Revel casino facing $62,000 lien
The Press of Atlantic City reports that Glenn Straub's Polo North Country Club company has been ordered to pay $62, 641 for 2015's unpaid Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Special Improvement District Fees. Straub previously sued the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
