NJ Transit service suspended on AC line after fatal train strike

Yesterday

ATLANTIC COUNTY -- Service is suspended on a portion of the Atlantic City line after a train struck and killed a person in Galloway. No trains are running between Atlantic City and Egg Harbor City after the person went on the tracks two miles north of the Absecon station around 7 a.m., spokesman Jim Smith said.

