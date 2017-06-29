'Money now or bang now' robber admits 2-state spree
CAMDEN -- A convicted bank robber admitted Wednesday that he robbed four banks in a spree from Maryland to New Jersey, which ended when he fled in a taxi and was arrested as he left an Atlantic City bank carrying the stolen cash, authorities and court papers said. Bruce Wayne Higgins , 43, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to robbing Howard Bank Dec. 10, 2016, Northwest Bank Dec. 13, 2016, both in Baltimore, along with TD Bank in Ocean City, New Jersey, Dec. 15, 2016 and the Dec. 16, 2016 robbery of a Wells Fargo branch in Atlantic City.
