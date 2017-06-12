Miss Georgia 2017 Crowned
Fifty-four women from across the state have been competing for academic scholarships in preliminary competitions of Interview, Lifestyle and Fitness in Swimsuit, Talent, Evening Wear, and On-Stage Question. The Miss America pageant begins on September 6 2017, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ...
|Jun 12
|Night crawler8063
|1
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Jun 1
|T-BONE
|317
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC