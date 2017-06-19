Middle May Auction 350 Tracts

Middle May Auction 350 Tracts

21 hrs ago

Business Administrator Elizabeth Terenik opened the Middle Township Committee's June 19 meeting with a proposal for disposing of 350 township-owned surplus properties with an assessed value of $7.3 million. Terenik, recently Atlantic City's planning director, has seen the approach she proposed work in Atlantic County.

