Middle May Auction 350 Tracts
Business Administrator Elizabeth Terenik opened the Middle Township Committee's June 19 meeting with a proposal for disposing of 350 township-owned surplus properties with an assessed value of $7.3 million. Terenik, recently Atlantic City's planning director, has seen the approach she proposed work in Atlantic County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Thu
|Chip
|321
|Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ...
|Jun 12
|Night crawler8063
|1
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC