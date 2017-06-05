Melania and Barron will move to WH on Trump's birthday

After a long and unconventional delay, Melania Trump is joining her husband at the White House with their 11-year-old son on the president's birthday, and promises it will be a celebration he will 'never forget'. The first lady and Barron are reportedly moving into the White House on Wednesday, which will be President Donald Trump's 71st birthday, an occasion he's been known in the past to celebrate lavishly.

