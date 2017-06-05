Man in serious condition after being ...

Man in serious condition after being hit by car in Atlantic County

FOLSOM -- A man was hospitalized in serious condition after he was hit by a car on Route 322 Friday night. The man was in the right lane of Route 322 Eastbound near milepost 37 just after 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by a Dodge sedan, according to State Police Trooper Lawrence Peele.

