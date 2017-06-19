Man gets 35 years in case of bicyclist caught in crossfire, killed

MAYS LANDING -- An Atlantic City man has been sentenced to 35 years in state prison in the 2012 fatal shooting of a 59-year-old man who became caught in the gunfire of multiple shooters outside a city apartment complex. Rodney Smiley, who was sentenced on Friday, had been convicted by a jury on charges stemming from the fatal shooting of Jose Ortiz, an Atlantic City man, Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced in a statement on Monday.

