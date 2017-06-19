Man arrested over baseball bat death ...

Man arrested over baseball bat death of dad on Father's Day

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: New Jersey Herald

This photo provided by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office shows Michael Marchalk, charged with murder in the death of his father Gary Marchalk. Pennsylvania State Police say in a complaint filed Wednesday, June 21, 2017, that Gary Marchalk, an attorney found dead in the home of his estranged wife Linda Marchalk, treasurer of Schuylkill County, Pa., was fatally beaten with a bat by his son Michael Marchalk on Father's Day, Sunday, June 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Jun 22 Chip 321
News Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ... Jun 12 Night crawler8063 1
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May '17 Typicalguy71 11
Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd Apr '17 Josh 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar '17 renee 2
Thanks Mar '17 Tony 2
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,498 • Total comments across all topics: 282,011,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC