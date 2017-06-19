Man arrested over baseball bat death of dad on Father's Day
This photo provided by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office shows Michael Marchalk, charged with murder in the death of his father Gary Marchalk. Pennsylvania State Police say in a complaint filed Wednesday, June 21, 2017, that Gary Marchalk, an attorney found dead in the home of his estranged wife Linda Marchalk, treasurer of Schuylkill County, Pa., was fatally beaten with a bat by his son Michael Marchalk on Father's Day, Sunday, June 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Jun 22
|Chip
|321
|Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ...
|Jun 12
|Night crawler8063
|1
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC