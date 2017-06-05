Live results: N.J. Senate and Assembly primary elections 2017

Polls across New Jersey closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, starting the counting process that will determine the fate of dozens of candidates seeking bids to represent their political parties in November's state Senate and Assembly elections . There were contested Assembly races in 15 legislative districts: the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 6th, 7th, 11th, 12th, 15th, 17th, 22nd, 24th, 26th, 31st, 37th and 40th.

