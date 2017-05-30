Ko's reign as number one set to end: LPGA

NEW YORK: Lydia Ko's reign as world number one is set to end on Sunday, but it remains unclear just who will replace her atop the summit at Sunday's conclusion of the LPGA ShopRite Classic. According to LPGA projections, either South Korean Ryu So-Yeon or Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn will take over the top spot come Monday.

