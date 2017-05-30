Ko's reign as number one set to end: ...

Ko's reign as number one set to end: LPGA

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Daily Express

NEW YORK: Lydia Ko's reign as world number one is set to end on Sunday, but it remains unclear just who will replace her atop the summit at Sunday's conclusion of the LPGA ShopRite Classic. According to LPGA projections, either South Korean Ryu So-Yeon or Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn will take over the top spot come Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Thu T-BONE 317
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd Apr '17 Josh 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar '17 renee 2
Thanks Mar '17 Tony 2
News New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ... Mar '17 16 TEEN SHOTS 14
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,478,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC