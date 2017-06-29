JetBlue passengers stuck all night in Atlantic City

Passengers on a JetBlue flight from Newark to West Palm Beach got stuck when their flight was diverted just after takeoff. Smoke filled the cockpit of JetBlue Flight 1443 after takeoff after 9 p.m. Wednesday forcing the crew to declare an emergency and land at Atlantic City International Airport at 10:50 p.m., FAA spokesman Jim Peters told New Jersey 101.5. The passengers on board the Airbus A320 exited the plane and spent the night in Atlantic City instead of being taken to another plane to continue their flight.

