Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers if they don't follow these rules
Sea Girt police posted a message on their Facebook page Thursday encouraging the use of licensed taxi companies when going to and from the Parker House bar and restaurant two blocks from the beach on First Avenue. Uber and Lyft drivers, meanwhile, have been warned not to drop off or pick up rides anywhere but from a legal parking space or else they will be ticketed without warning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Jun 1
|T-BONE
|317
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC