Is your chocolate illegal?

Nearly three-dozen organized crime members were busted by federal authorities in New York City Wednesday for an odd mishmash of crimes - trafficking five tons of stolen chocolate as well as hordes of illegal cigarettes. The feds also accused the 32 men of a murder-for-hire conspiracy, an illegal poker operation in Brighton Beach, and of trying to convince a female associate to chloroform someone in Atlantic City, N.J. so he could be robbed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.