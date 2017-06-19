Husband of slain radio host reportedly ordered held on weapons charges
ATLANTIC CITY -- Dr. James Kauffman -- the husband of a radio host found shot to death in her home five years ago -- has been ordered held in jail on charges he pulled a gun on police while they were executing a search warrant at his office last week, according to a report. Kauffman's detention hearing on Monday was unrelated to the slaying of his wife, April Kauffman, according to a report by the PressofAtlanticCity.com.
