Husband of slain radio host reportedl...

Husband of slain radio host reportedly ordered held on weapons charges

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Jersey Journal

ATLANTIC CITY -- Dr. James Kauffman -- the husband of a radio host found shot to death in her home five years ago -- has been ordered held in jail on charges he pulled a gun on police while they were executing a search warrant at his office last week, according to a report. Kauffman's detention hearing on Monday was unrelated to the slaying of his wife, April Kauffman, according to a report by the PressofAtlanticCity.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Sun Chip 319
News Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ... Jun 12 Night crawler8063 1
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May '17 Typicalguy71 11
Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd Apr '17 Josh 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar '17 renee 2
Thanks Mar '17 Tony 2
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,402 • Total comments across all topics: 281,902,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC