Heat wave grand finale - air conditioning will be your friend
A Heat Advisory has been issued for part of New Jersey Tuesday, as widespread 90s and higher humidity levels will make for the most oppressive day of the week. Monday was a record-breaker across the Garden State, as we hit daily high temperature records at Newark and Atlantic City Airport .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ...
|Mon
|Night crawler8063
|1
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Jun 1
|T-BONE
|317
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC