Heat wave grand finale - air conditio...

Heat wave grand finale - air conditioning will be your friend

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

A Heat Advisory has been issued for part of New Jersey Tuesday, as widespread 90s and higher humidity levels will make for the most oppressive day of the week. Monday was a record-breaker across the Garden State, as we hit daily high temperature records at Newark and Atlantic City Airport .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ... Mon Night crawler8063 1
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Jun 1 T-BONE 317
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd Apr '17 Josh 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar '17 renee 2
Thanks Mar '17 Tony 2
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Atlantic County was issued at June 12 at 3:45PM EDT

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,999 • Total comments across all topics: 281,736,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC