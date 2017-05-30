Great white shark Mary Lee off Belmar coast in latest Jersey Shore tour
Mary Lee, the great white shark with more than 100,000 Twitter followers, continued her northbound tour of the Jersey Shore on Friday and surfaced off the coast of Belmar. Mary Lee was closer to shore Thursday on the four pings that registered off the coast of Long Beach Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Thu
|T-BONE
|317
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC