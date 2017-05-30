Great white shark Mary Lee off Belmar...

Great white shark Mary Lee off Belmar coast in latest Jersey Shore tour

10 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Mary Lee, the great white shark with more than 100,000 Twitter followers, continued her northbound tour of the Jersey Shore on Friday and surfaced off the coast of Belmar. Mary Lee was closer to shore Thursday on the four pings that registered off the coast of Long Beach Island.

