GOP political consultant Rick Rosenberg dies at age 32

Political consultant Rick Rosenberg, the campaign manager for Republican Jack Cittarelli's recent run for governor, was found dead in his home on Saturday. The news site More Monmouth Musings reported the 32-year-old was found unresponsive in his bathroom of his Lakehurst home around 9:30 a.m. A police source told the site no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found.

