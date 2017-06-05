Fuel spills into water in Atlantic City
Officials from the Atlantic City Fire Department were called to the scene of the spill located near 800 N. New Hampshire Ave. Diesel fuel has leaked into the water and cleanup efforts are underway. The State Police and United States Coast Guard were on the scene to monitor the situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Jun 1
|T-BONE
|317
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC