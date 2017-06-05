Firefighters face longer work week, b...

Firefighters face longer work week, benefit cuts, report says

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

The move, state overseers said, is designed to save the financially struggling Jersey Shore resort money, the Press of Atlantic City says. In addition to the longer work week, the report says health insurance coverage was changed and department staffing and salaries reduced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Jun 1 T-BONE 317
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd Apr '17 Josh 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar '17 renee 2
Thanks Mar '17 Tony 2
News New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ... Mar '17 16 TEEN SHOTS 14
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Atlantic County was issued at June 11 at 3:45PM EDT

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,309 • Total comments across all topics: 281,698,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC