EXCLUSIVE: Gleb Savchenko Says He'll Allow Daughter to Dance Under...

Gleb Savchenko is known for choreographing some of the sexiest routines on Dancing With the Stars , but will he let his daughter follow in his footsteps? The 33-year-old dancer stopped by ET's Los Angeles studio for a Facebook Live interview following the season 24 finale last week with his wife, Elena Samodanova, where he gave us the rundown on their life at home with 6-year-old daughter Olivia. "I don't know [if she'll dance].

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.