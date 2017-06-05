Cool start to Friday but big warmup later
The chilly start to Friday won't last as temperatures are expected to climb considerably later and provide New Jersey with its first 80 degree day since a week ago Friday. Newark and Trenton are forecast to reach 84, while Atlantic City's expected high is 76, the National Weather Service says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Jun 1
|T-BONE
|317
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC