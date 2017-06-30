Convicted sex offender in Atlantic City charged with having child porn
CAMDEN -- A convicted child sex offender has been charged with downloading and viewing more than 3,500 images of child pornography, authorities said Friday. Keith Clack, 41, of Atlantic City, was charged Thursday with receiving child pornography on several of his electronic devices at his home, acting U.S. Attorney William Fitzpatrick said.
