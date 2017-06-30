City, Uber Link with HERO Campaign
Craig Ewer, communications director for Uber New Jersey, William and Muriel Elliott, co-chairpersons of the HERO Campaign, Mayor Leonard Desiderio, Councilman-elect J.B. Feeley, and Police Chief Thomas D'Intino, of the Sea Isle City Police Department celebrate the launch of the partnership between the HERO Campaign and Uber that provides $10 off one ride for Uber users who take the HERO Pledge to be a designated driver.
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Jun 22
|Chip
|321
|Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ...
|Jun 12
|Night crawler8063
|1
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
