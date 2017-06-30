City, Uber Link with HERO Campaign

Craig Ewer, communications director for Uber New Jersey, William and Muriel Elliott, co-chairpersons of the HERO Campaign, Mayor Leonard Desiderio, Councilman-elect J.B. Feeley, and Police Chief Thomas D'Intino, of the Sea Isle City Police Department celebrate the launch of the partnership between the HERO Campaign and Uber that provides $10 off one ride for Uber users who take the HERO Pledge to be a designated driver.

